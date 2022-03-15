Education

Nigeria yet to attain national cohesion, integration, political stability – VC

Posted on

The Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta in Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, has lamented that since Nigeria’s independence, the country has been entangled in a series of obstinate conflicts leading to the loss of lives and property, saying these conflicts have manifested in religious, ethnic, political, electoral, banditry, communal and even resource contestations.

 

Despite spirited efforts by successive governments to address these problems, the growing level of insecurity remains unprecedented.

 

A direct fallout is that the country has been unable to attain national cohesion and social integration essential to political stability and national development,” she added.

 

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this during the public presentation of a book titled: “Nigerians Views on National Peace, Progress and Development,” which was held at the main auditorium of the university.

 

The book was written by Prof. Babafemi Badejo, a retired United Nations official and currently the Head of Departments of Political Science and International Relations of Chrisland University.

 

The book, which was presented during a seminar entitled: “Nigerians’ Views on National Turmoil: A Situational Quadruple Nexus Analysis,” was chaired by a Nobel laureate and former President of Timor-Leste, José Ramos- Horta, who tasked Nigerians on significance of sustained dialogue for mutual co-existence among the people, and to embrace progressive compromises in the interest of the unity of the country, as this is the only means that can usher in good governance.

 

According to Ramos-Horta, the book rightly captured how Nigeria, as a country, could maximise its significant progress in selected economic sectors such as creative and technology industries to build on some major wins.

 

“The book touches on very critical issues on the elusiveness of peace and security, failure in delivering with respect to development, human rights and actions for humanitarianism in Nigeria,” he said.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, in her further remarks, pointed out how the author, Prof. Badejo, most strikingly extends his argument that the four-pillar interlinkages or quadruple nexus are to be joined by the four situational foundations, which are governance, external dynamics, institutions, and resources

 

