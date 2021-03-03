Nigeria yet to domesticate over 95% of treaties, protocols – Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has said that over 95 per cent of treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts and accords Nigeria is party to have not been domesticated to become part of the nation’s laws. Ossai disclosed this yesterday at a public hearing on the Bill for an Act to Repeal Treaties Act, 2004 and Reenact treaties 2020. According to Ossai, Nigeria had lost out from the benefits derivable from such international instruments after much public resources had gone into their negotiations and adoption.

He said there was a need for a timely legislative intervention, or a paradigm shift in order to put the country in good standing among the comity of nations. Ossai said: “It has necessitated the effort at repealing and re-enacting the Treaties (Making Procedure Act) to align with the provisions of our 1999 Constitution (as amended) in order to unify and standardise our laws in this respect, and to further encourage the seamless domestication of the international instruments to which Nigeria was a state party.

“The Treaties (Making Procedure) Act of 2004, which was a 1993 promulgation of the military, essentially encouraged the exercise of executive fiat upon these international instruments of co-operation, peace and unity among nations. Twenty years after the advent of our 1999 constitutional democracy, the situation has remained regrettably the same.” In her presentation, Chairman, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC), Jummai Audi, said the essence of the bill was to provide a comprehensive law as a legal basis for the domestication of international instruments and agreements

Like this: Like Loading...