‘Nigeria yet to invest in emerging technologies’

While other developing countries are fast deploying emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and others, Nigeria is still at a slow pace with the adoption. This was stated by the Chief Technical Officer, 9Mobilie, Baqi Salihu, in a chat with New Telegraph. Salihu noted that lack of research and good policy towards the development of the emerging technologies had hindered their development in Nigeria.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market is forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years, reaching around $126 billion by 2025. The overall AI market includes a wide array of applications such as natural language processing, robotic process automation, and machine learning.

He explained that Artificial Intelligence referred to the capability of a machine that is able to replicate or simulate intelligent human behaviours such as analysing and making judgments and decisions. “Originated in the computer sciences and a contested area in philosophy, Artificial Intelligence has evolved and developed rapidly in the past decades and AI use cases can now be found in all corners of our society: the digital voice assistants that reside in our smartphones or smart speakers, customer support chatbots, as well as industrial robots.

“Many of the biggest names in the tech industry have invested heavily into both AI acquisitions and AI related research and development. When it comes to AI patent applications by company, Microsoft, IBM, Google, and Samsung have each submitted thousands of such applications, and funding for AI related start-ups are raking in dozens of billions of dollars each year,” he noted. However, he emphasised that Nigeria was lagging due to insensitivity to research and development. He said the country needed to improve adoption of research output for commercialisation through collaboration. “There is need for commercialisation of research outputs. To receive benefit of knowledge and to receive returns from investments in research and development findings, resulting innovations must be sold — bringing good ideas to the marketplace.

“For such innovations to be appealing, they must be addressing a gap in the market — holds profit potential, implementable, and scalable for growth. “Irrespective of commerciali-sation model, engagement and collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to achieving economic value in findings coming from our knowledge centres.” He asked: “How well are research outputs adopted? What are the challenges? How can we overcome the challenges? Can collaboration improve research output commercialisation?” The Chief Technical Officer said there should be seamless transfer of research from lab to the market where the results are commercialised, adding that innovation is also requires to meet up with other countries in the adopting of emerging technology.

He identified the challenges facing adoption of research in Nigeria to include lack of entrepreneurial spirit, low E-Cap 2, which reduces research output, Infrastructural challenges such as power, research labs, unstable academic environment, and others. He added that there is no effective linkage between knowledge centres and industry. “Significant percentage of researches are not demand-driven, there is poor institutional framework to drive this collaboration. Other challenges are lack of local industry interest in Nigerian R&D organisation, low number of patents of interest.

There is also low research funding from non-governmental bodies,” he noted. To develop the technologies in Nigeria, Salihu recommended that the government and the stakeholders should set up regular academy-industry interactions to access opportunities and challenges, increase access to funding to support needs based research with the aim of addressing economic and social challenge – more partners needed, capacity building to increase innovative and entrepreneurial capabilities. He further recommended increase partnership between industries and Universities/Research institutes geared towards a shared objective of addressing needs on both sides, adding that the private sector should invest in technology incubation labs and establish R&D centers equipped to deliver commercial value.

 

