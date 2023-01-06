Nigeria yet to lay foundation for democracy –Kukah

Rev Fr Matthew Hassan Kukah is the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State and Convener of the National Peace Committee. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on his Christmas homily, the Muhammadu Buhari administration, attacks on Christians in Northern Nigeria and the kind of leader Nigeria needs after Buhari, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You accused President Buhari of leaving Nigeria more vulnerable than he met it but the All Progressives Congress (APC) think that is an unfair assessment and that you are biased. Are you guilty as charged?

The APC should list its legacy for us; is it a legacy of lack of power or a legacy of the universities being shut down for months? I am not aware about what the APC’s position is on my message but whatever it may be, I stated my mind when I delivered my message. I do not expect everybody to agree with me. I am resonating with the message of Jesus Christ, who died on the cross. When we speak as priests, we don’t expect a round of ovations.

Indeed, the angrier those in authority are, the more ordinary people must understand that we are on the right path. I don’t speak to insult or abuse anybody because the facts are steering us in the face and I don’t think that anybody in his right frame of mind can pretend in any shape or form that we are where we ought to be or that we have even arrived at the destination that was promised. Of course, a lot of things happen when governance takes off; the cabin crew will tell you when the plane is about to land to just be careful when you are opening the locker because items might have shifted in the course of the plane landing.

Yes, items may have shifted but clearly, I am not hearing from APC, even in its campaign, a long list of these achievements and accomplishments that they want to continue with. I think that the APC in its campaign has been quite strategic because they know that they are running almost on an empty tank as far as promises of commitment and trust in government are concerned. Really, I am not saying anything that is new and I always like people to extrapolate what I am saying from the facts that are on the ground. I am not grandstanding because there is nothing that I am saying that is not verifiable.

So, if APC is unhappy, that is actually fantastic because they need to put their house together. I had a very interesting conversation with Raji Fashola, who delivered a convocation lecture at our university and he made a very interesting point. He said when a team loses a match, they often say we didn’t lose, we just ran out of time. So, I think that there is a feeling now that people are thinking that they ran out of time but we must return to the scene of the crime and ask ‘what did we do wrong and how we ended up in the kind of situation we find ourselves in.’ For me, those are the critical questions.

What do you think is the problem of Nigeria in terms of lack of progress despite all efforts being made?

I work across this country and people meet me across the streets and everywhere congratulating me and they say to me: ‘Thank you for speaking for us.’ And I often say very frankly, please I’m not speaking for you, I’m not speaking for anybody, I’m only speaking for Matthew Kukah. If what I say resonates with you that is fine but this attitude that we can more or less lease our responsibility to other people and that people think that bishops are to speak for us or the church people to speak for us or our leaders should speak for us. Politics is about engagement.

Of course, we have not covered many miles in terms of being on the political terrain. We don’t even have a political culture. You can see that what we call political parties really don’t qualify to be called political parties because almost every election, people are changing platforms day-in and day-out.

Look at all the candidates who are on the field today, there is nobody who has not moved in at least three or four different directions to the extent that political parties are seen as just mere vehicles for getting them to a destination wherever that destination may be. So, the responsibility of the ordinary man is to look at the texture of the promises people are making. And then, the political engagement after the swearing-in of a president is about what the president promised. If the president made promises, it is our responsibility to hold our feet to the fire.

I didn’t ask APC to make the promises it made on May 29, 2015. I didn’t ask the President to make the promise that he is going to keep us safe. I didn’t ask him to make the promises that he is going to bring back our girls. I didn’t ask them to make promises of giving us power and so on and so forth. In all of these, what kind of scorecard do they have? So, what is miss ing in Nigerian politics is not that we are being governed by good or bad men and women; it is that we lack the politics of engagement. An engagement is about confronting leadership with the test of their promises.

So, a situation where the media, the church, civil societies, all the people in the private sector just believe that befriending the right governors will bring billions of naira and they have very good credit not is wonderful. If people just think that because they are in the contract and that political engagement is about selfenrichment, we are not getting anywhere. So, for me, going forward, there is nothing like voting for the best president. All of these candidates making promises, will they fulfill those promises? They might try to fulfill the promises but things might change.

It is the responsibility of ordinary people to remind people who they voted for that this has not happened. We need to see more boots on the ground and Nigerians need to demonstrate their anger and demonstrate that anger without breaking anybody’s property by going out publicly with a show of resentment of the fact that things are not the way they should be. We cannot sit in the comfort of our homes and assume that good people are just going to govern us and deliver all the promises they made.

Where are we on the justice for Deborah who was killed in Sokoto, and recently, 38 people were killed in Southern Kaduna and how do all of these make you feel?

If you come to our cathedral, you will see the glasses that were broken and the vehicles that were destroyed. Our pastoral centre was destroyed and one of our churches was destroyed. For what! We didn’t quarrel with anybody and we didn’t say anything to anybody. We have a situation in Northern Nigeria, where we have a lot of young people who simply at the slightest provocation whether it concerns Islam or not would attack Christians and churches.

The questions Nigerians should ask themselves are: What have Christians done that our churches, our properties and our hospitals, which are serving the majority of Muslims, have become objects of attacks in Northern Nigeria? What did the trial of Deborah has to do with the church for young people to start destroying the properties of Christians? We have verifiable evidence of young people going out to shops that belong to Christians and burning them down. These things were done openly.

When a president wants to tell me or wish me a happy Christmas, I need to hear him say that no Christian and nobody in this country should lose his or life because somebody stood up somewhere and said he wants to defend his religion. People have been killed across this country and Christians have remained vulnerable and their properties object to attacks anytime. You organise Miss World contest, churches are burned across Northern Nigeria; you draw cartoons in Denmark and churches are destroyed in Northern Nigeria.

As I am talking to you, if the president says he is wishing me happy Christmas, as a Christian, I need to hear the president tell me that I can build a church anywhere in Daura if I want. But as I speak to you, it is not possible. I need to hear the president say students, who are in universities in Northern Nigeria can have places of worship. As I am talking to you, in most universities in Northern Nigeria, the Christian community has no place of worship. So, when the president looks me in the face and says he is wishing me a happy Christmas, I need him to work the talk.

So, if you ask me, what am I supposed to say? But guess what, I’m supposed to fix my church back and the property that were destroyed, and businessmen are supposed to find money to rebuild their businesses. This is the country we are living in and it is unacceptable! It is because we have kept a lot of these things unattended to and many Christians have lived with it.

I don’t want anybody to grandstand and say that we should imitate Jesus Christ. We know what it is and I don’t need anybody to convert me because I’m converted to Christianity but it should be on record in this country that by being Christian or being a Muslim, you have not committed any offence. I think and I believe and I know that the facts are there and they are verifiable.

Christians living in Northern Nigeria are living in fear despite our massive contribution to the economic wellbeing of the states where we live and despite being law-abiding. In every church we are building, we are living in fear because we don’t know what is going to happen next. And when these things happen, nobody gets tried. Deborah’s family as you know is no longer living here. They are now living in Rivers State. I am sitting here as Bishop of Sokoto but my parishioners are moving in droves. Everybody is sick and tired.

In your homily, you talked about nepotism and how the Buhari administration has handed power over to the mediocre. Can you identify some of these mediocre?

I am sure you know far more than myself and I don’t need to name names but if the right people were in the right places, will we be where we are today? Even the failure of the Buhari administration, perhaps, has little to do with the good intentions of Buhari himself. I am convinced that President Buhari has the best intentions but I think that I don’t need to name any names for you to know why things are failing.

If people had the competence and capacity why will we be where we are today? What will allow one human being to steal as much as N100 billion and nobody can figure out how this money was moved? We have an architect of governance that has been designed in a way and manner to encourage corruption and this is what nepotism does. Whether these things are based on gender or race or whatever, when power is put in the hands of people on grounds of blood relationship or grounds of religious affiliation or in whatever shape or form, what you are doing is that you are laying down a mattress of comfort.

So, people will steal and they know that the next person, who is supposed to have oversight, is of the same tribe. So, what will happen? The nepotism in this government has many faces. It is blood and it is also religion. I am not the one to tell you because you know yourself. Why are we having problems whether it is fighting against corruption or fighting against banditry, whether it is all this humongous money we are hearing that is moving in different directions. What are the causes? So, the things I am saying are not new. If President Buhari goes tomorrow and somebody else becomes president, a Yoruba man, Igbo man or whatever, the name may change.

So, nepotism has only been consolidated as a system of government and the result is the lack of transparency we are seeing in the system. So, I don’t have to name any names but you live in this country and you know the facts better than myself. I am not the one to tell you because everybody who is serious about this country knows that the recruitment process lacks transparency. There are people who are holding positions today that elsewhere would never have risen to the position they are in today. But they have gotten to that position because they worship in the right churches or mosques or they speak the right language. This is the point I’m making and it is not new to Nigerians.

What can religious leaders in Nigeria do to better the religious harmony in the country?

Some of my critics and I wish they can be honest with themselves say that I am dividing our people but I say there is a difference between light and darkness and I am not afraid because there is a difference between truth and lies. Yes, I am dividing the people because there has to be a separation between day and darkness.

The point to make is: Can you tell me one single day in which a church was destroyed or maybe a mosque was destroyed and you imagine the difference it will make if a president, governor or traditional ruler went to condole with the affected community and are able to make clear statements.

What is happening to us Christians in Nigeria didn’t start today, it started over a long period of time and indeed I have argued that this is what gave vent to Boko Haram because that is what you see when leaders go around making grandstanding statements about what they will do with religion.

You are not elected to build mosques and you are not elected to build churches. Of what use is it for us to have presidents, governors and ministers building mosques and churches when we don’t have roads to drive on even when going to the churches or mosques?

So, the point I’m making is: Can you imagine what it will mean for the president of Nigeria to come to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, to go to Bayero University and lay the foundation for the building of a church in an environment of such nature? Can you imagine what it will mean for a small Muslim population whether it is in Awka or Enugu for a president who is a Christian or a governor to go there and oversee the building or construction of a mosque? These are the symbolic gesture that ordinary people need. But what we have are presidents and governors, who have continued to throw raw meat at the fanatics and extremists because when you say nothing, your silence can be taken as complicity. If you look at the rest of West Africa, there are maybe 94 per cent of people in Senegal who are Muslims and 96 per cent of people in The Gambia are Muslims.

Why is it that it is only in Nigeria you hear some characters talking about Jihad? You don’t hear anybody talking about Jihad anywhere in the world except in Nigeria because some people are still maintaining a mindset and the political elites know this.

They are taking advantage of the poor people who don’t know much because people are afraid of their constituency and once you are afraid of your constituency, you capitalise on ignorance. A leader must take his people to where they don’t want to go because he has a vision. But what we have is that people are afraid of this constituency they harvest for elections. So, they appease them by building mosques and churches as the case may be. You are refusing to give people education and then you presented Christianity as the cause of their problems. So, these are the issues we must try and resolve.

When do you see Nigeria having a leader that will not follow the pact of nepotism and do you think we can do it in this 2023 election?

I think we are being unfair to ourselves because we have not even started to lay the foundation of how a just democratic society might emerge. What we are practicing in Nigeria is s glorified feudalism with a little bit of some tenets of democracy. The people don’t understand what the principles of democracy are because we cannot continue with this issue of some people insisting that they want to live under Islamic law because we can only have one law, which is driven by the constitution. But right now, if we are serious and we have a sense of enforcement, that young girl should not have been killed and nothing happened.

People will not be killed in their sleep and nothing happens because when nothing happens you are throwing raw meat to extremists and that is where they drive their sense of heroism from. So, we need people who have the capacity to understand that first of all, you must create a line in which common citizenship exists.

