News

Nigeria yet to recover from civil war wounds – Kukah

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that the country was yet to recover from the wounds of the civil war, 51 years after. This was as Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, reiterated calls for an amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Both Kukah and Adebanjo spoke at the second edition of the Never Again Conference, a brainchild of the Nzuko Ummuna, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The first edition of the conference, which focuses on measures to frustrate a repeat of the 1967 – 70 experience, was held last year. Specifically, the priest argued that the nation had inadvertently failed to take into cognisance resolutions that ordinarily would have healed the wounds of the past. “I have met a lot of persons who fought the war who are full of regrets. “There is a lot of resentment, anxiety and frustration that we have not learnt any lessons.

“Fifty-one years after the war, we are still hearing the kind of agitations that ordinarily, with commitment, dedication, focus and the right leadership, we should have put a lot of the anxieties behind us. Unfortunately, they are still with us,” Kukah said. He added: “Oputa panel managed to generate a lot of data and information that academicians and policymakers would have used to ensure we erect the signpost saying, ‘Never Again’, because it gave us an opportunity, a mirror to look at ourselves after hearing from all sides, but we didn’t have the discipline to follow through.

“We have not been able to forgive ourselves as a people. The wounds of the civil war have not been able to heal. Coups and countercoups that followed were more or less miniature civil wars by themselves because they threw up the same contradictions, anxieties and feeling of divisiveness across the country.” Also speaking, Adebanjo, who spoke on the topic: “The Second Never Again Conference: 51 years after the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War,” reiterated his consistent call for restructuring. “Our problem is our constitution; we need to go back to where we started in 1960. We have a fraudulent constitution and there are some who are benefiting from it,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari approves release of N10bn towards national census

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has approved release of the sum of N10 billion towards the successful conduct of next population census in the country. The Acting Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, who disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing on the commencement of the 10th phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation, […]
News

Okowa congratulates Sultan at 64

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocked 64 on Monday.   The governor, in a statement in Asaba, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, lauded the Sultan for his efforts at promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity […]
News

#EndSARS protests: CAN cautions against military intervention

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…proffers advise, solution to protest The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has cautioned against the use of the military and police to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protests. Commending the nationwide peaceful protest and prayer walks by the youths advocating for reforms in the Police Force, CAN noted that the body was not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica