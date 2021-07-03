News

Nigeria yet to tap into $200bn global traditional medicine market –Prof Oluwalana

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A Professor of Forestry and Wildlife Management, Samuel Oluwalana, yesterday lamented that, Nigeria is yet to tap into the $200 billion global traditional medicine market, despite the abundant herbal and natural resources available in the country.

Oluwalana, who teaches Natural Resources Economics and Marketing at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), said, Nigeria must take urgent steps to fast track the coordination of research, development, promotion and documentation of traditional medicine.

The don disclosed this in a lecture he delivered at a twoday Strategic Workshop On Alternative Medicine, organised by the Ogun State board of Alternative Medicine, held in Abeokuta, the state capital. He called for the establishment of herbal colleges, to encourage Nigerian scientists, researchers and alternative medicine practitioners develop drugs that would not only meet the country’s healthcare, but also see Nigeria participate in the global traditional medicine market.

Oluwalana noted that Nigeria must come up with friendly policies on herbal and alternative medicine that would position the country to tap into the opportunities in the global herbal medicine market and to also develop the practice in the country. He called on the Federal and state governments to establish herbal gardens across the country, to preserve “our natural environment which is now being destroyed on daily basis. “China is making a huge amount of money from herbal medicine and the larger part of this money is made from Africa. China is taking billions of dollars from us through our herbal and natural resources,” he said. Meanwhile, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker in her address disclosed that the state was working on a bill seeking the establishment of an institute or research centre for alternative medicine “so that the state can begin to harness the opportunities in the herbal medicine practice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records more COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 1132

Posted on Author Reporter

  One hundred and nineteen, 119 new coronavirus infections have been reported across Nigeria. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Monday. The health agency said Nigeria now has 62,111 confirmed cases and 57,571 persons have been successfully managed. It added that 1,132 patients have died of the disease. […]
News

Zamfara: ALGON calls for spiritual intervention to end banditry

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) Zamfara State chapter has called on all and sundry to embark on rigorous prayers to God to spiritually free innocent lives from banditry and other high profile crimes in the state, the North West region and the country at large.   ALGON Chairman in the state, […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki to electorate: Don’t shed blood for my re-election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said his second term ambition is not worth spilling the blood of anyone in the Edo State governorship election holding tomorrow. He reassured that the governorship election would be peaceful and violence-free. Speaking shortly after one day prayer and fasting session for a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica