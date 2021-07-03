Nigeria yet to tap into $200bn global traditional medicine market –Prof Oluwalana

A Professor of Forestry and Wildlife Management, Samuel Oluwalana, yesterday lamented that, Nigeria is yet to tap into the $200 billion global traditional medicine market, despite the abundant herbal and natural resources available in the country.

Oluwalana, who teaches Natural Resources Economics and Marketing at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), said, Nigeria must take urgent steps to fast track the coordination of research, development, promotion and documentation of traditional medicine.

The don disclosed this in a lecture he delivered at a twoday Strategic Workshop On Alternative Medicine, organised by the Ogun State board of Alternative Medicine, held in Abeokuta, the state capital. He called for the establishment of herbal colleges, to encourage Nigerian scientists, researchers and alternative medicine practitioners develop drugs that would not only meet the country’s healthcare, but also see Nigeria participate in the global traditional medicine market.

Oluwalana noted that Nigeria must come up with friendly policies on herbal and alternative medicine that would position the country to tap into the opportunities in the global herbal medicine market and to also develop the practice in the country. He called on the Federal and state governments to establish herbal gardens across the country, to preserve “our natural environment which is now being destroyed on daily basis. “China is making a huge amount of money from herbal medicine and the larger part of this money is made from Africa. China is taking billions of dollars from us through our herbal and natural resources,” he said. Meanwhile, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker in her address disclosed that the state was working on a bill seeking the establishment of an institute or research centre for alternative medicine “so that the state can begin to harness the opportunities in the herbal medicine practice.

Like this: Like Loading...