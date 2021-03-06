News

Nigeria youths pass vote of confidence on Engr Zubair Adeboye Mustapha

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Ask FG to confirm him as Rector

The Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) has passed a vote of confidence on Engineer Zubair Adeboye Mustapha, the Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic. The group, who made an independent investigations and visit to the Polytechnic observed and found out that there has been tremendous achievements recorded by Engr. Mustapha since he was appointed as the Acting Rector.

Comrade Alabi Akeem, who spoke yesterday during a press conference in Abuja said “It is on record that on assumption of duty he immediately strengthened the relationship between the Polytechnic, Auchi community, management and staff.

“He has ensured the provision of adequate security, maintenance of law and order within the institution, strict adherence of the Polytechnic rules and regulations and zero tolerance to examination misconduct”.

“Barely few months in the office, he has improved on the welfare of staff and students by revamping on infrastructure, adequate provision of portable water and lightning of the Institution including street lights. He, on regular basis goes round to ensure ongoing projects are well monitored and executed. He keeps to terms in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Polytechnic and contractors”.

Speaking further, Comrade Alabi said “It may interest you to know that before the appointment of Engr. Mustapha as the Acting Rector, he was the Deputy Rector (Administration) and had served meritoriously as Director, Centre for Research, Innovation and Development (CRID); a two term Dean, School of Engineering Technology; a two term Head of Department, Mechanical Engineering Technology and had chaired various committees in the Polytechnic among them are Auchi Polytechnic COVID 19 Task Force Committee 2020; Auchi Polytechnic Palliative for Indigent Staff of the Polytechnic 2020; committee for the design, fabrication and construction of mechanical ventilators and hand washing machines for Auchi Polytechnic 2020 and Auchi Polytechnic contingent to the 2018 Technological Expo Exhibition organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja in 2018. He has built a glorifying, flourishing and outstanding track records that merited him the above mentioned positions held in the past”.

Alabi said the group has taken note of his unique leadership disposition across board, patriotic zeal, rich experience, divinely gifted wisdom, humility, dexterity toward educational development and deep understanding of the challenges of the Polytechnic and solutions/remedies to take the Institution to greater heights.

The group is appealing to the Federal Government to confirm Engr Mustapha as the substantive Rector of Auchi Polytechnic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ECOWAS: Osinbajo departs Nigeria for Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will leave Abuja, the nation’s capital Tuesday morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali. Prof. Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders in the sub-region to […]
News

Why we support SARS, by Northern Govs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has said that the north refused to support the disbandment of the controversial Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) because the officials had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region. Lalong said this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after a […]
News

Akume lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace.   Akume, among others, said it was a dream comes true under the governor, after several failed attempts by previous administrations to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica