Nigeria@60 Award ceremony holds Sept. 30

The Federal Government has fixed a new date for the Nigeria@ 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony. It will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021. A statement from the office of the Minister of Industry,

 

Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo yesterdayJ1 said the ceremony will be held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Aso Villa. The award was earlier billed for September 3, 2021 before it was postponed by the committee charged with the planning of the ceremony.

 

A statement signed by the Minister’s Media aide, Ifedayo Sayo, said the award ceremony is planned as part of the Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s independence and was designed to honour 60 notable Nigerians who have made an impact in the country.

 

The special award ceremony is being put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm, say It Loud Limited under the chairmanship of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

 

 

 

