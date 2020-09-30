News

Nigeria@60: Buhari to address nation

Posted on
  • To attend Anniversary Parade at Eagle Square

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 7am on October 1 as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary.
Though the State House had earlier announced that the traditional early Independence Day broadcast would not be holding, it, however, re-introduced it in a statement on Wednesday evening.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari would after the broadcast attend the Anniversary Parade at the Eagle Square at 10 am.
“As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.
“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.
“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.
“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1,” the statement reads.

