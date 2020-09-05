Nigeria@60: Firm announces entries for essay, painting competitions

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, a group, Open Door Series Project (ODSP), has unveiled series of activities to commemorate the event. The project, titled: ‘Nigeria at 60: The Future Is Now’, is designed to leave no one behind in the cause of creating the “Future We Want Now”, and will have members of the young generation expressing their visions about the Nigeria they desire to live in through essays and paintings. It is organised by Open Door Series, an initiative of Zmirage Multimedia Limited and the organisers of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange.

The Future Is Now: Nigeria @ 60, “is being handled by six women producers, namely: ace Nollywood actress and producer, Lilian Amah Aluko; Foluke Michael, a project management expert; Ayobamidele Aladekomo (aka Auke), singer, songwriter, Creative and Communication professional; Dr. Razinat Talatu Muhammed, an academic and writer with many awards; Haneefat Ikharo, young and brilliant producer of consecutive successful WSICE project; and Lynda Amadi, the associate producer and experienced project marketer.

“This 30-day-long series of activities starting on the 2nd of September through 1st of October, will feature a painting competition, an essay writing competition, an advocacy session and a drama presentation — all on the cyber space using the ZOOM platform,” says the MD/CEO Zmirage Multimedia Limited, Alhaji Teju Kareem.” According to him, Nigeria at 60; ‘The Nigeria Of My future’, the journey begins with the participants reflecting on the challenges the nation faces, and spotlighting its po-tentials through the medium of painting on canvas and writing of essays. Entries for essay submissions will open on September 4, 2020, to participants in the 12-18 age bracket for the junior category, and 18 and above in the senior category across Nigeria and the diaspora. “Adjudication will be done to produce winners and runners- up along with 54 other finalists to make the 60 awardees to tally with commemoration of Nigeria @ 60.”

Submission of entries for the painting competition opens on September 7, and will run for two weeks.” A grand finale will hold on October 1, to wrap up the 30-day series of activities. It will feature the first presentation of the play “Brittle-ing Diamond,” written by Prof Ahmed Yerima, as directed by Niji Akanni and performed by the youth-focused Crown Troupe of Africa under the leadership of Segun Adefila.

