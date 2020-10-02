Nigeria@60: It’s time to make adjustment –NLC

The Nigeria Labour (Congress NLC) has said it was time for the federal government to critically analyse its journey as an independent country in the last 60 years with a view to making adjustment. A statement byNLCPresident, ComradeAyubaWabba yesterdayinAbuja, saidgoing forward, Nigeria needed a strong foundation for decent work conditions, secured environment, participatory democracy, free and fair elections and accountable leadership.

Besides, he added that there was the need for diligentcommitmenttobuilding a vibrant economy that was export-oriented, job yielding, inclusive and providing a resilient base for sustainable prosperity for the wellbeing of all Nigerians in regardless of ethnic and religious orientation. Wabba said: “If one is able to dispassionately and truthfully examine one’s life, there should be lessons learnt that would inform behavioral adjustments for the rest of one’s lifeand asalessonforyounger persons and future generations. This is the point where Nigeria is at sixty. There is no more evading of critical national questions.

Now, is the time to face them squarely. “At sixty years, we must confer a bigger value to our being together. Our togetherness amounts to nothing if we are not tapping from the wealth of knowledge, experience and cultural diversity of the Nigerian people. Our being together amounts to nothingif therich intellectual resource of our people is not applied tosolvingkey developmental issues.

“Our togetherness might as well be a liability if we fail to use the political process to achieve national consensus on the Nigeria of our dream, how to construct our dream country and recruitment of an enabling leadership that can midwife our collective developmental aspirations.

