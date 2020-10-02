News

Nigeria@60: It’s time to make adjustment –NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour (Congress NLC) has said it was time for the federal government to critically analyse its journey as an independent country in the last 60 years with a view to making adjustment. A statement byNLCPresident, ComradeAyubaWabba yesterdayinAbuja, saidgoing forward, Nigeria needed a strong foundation for decent work conditions, secured environment, participatory democracy, free and fair elections and accountable leadership.

Besides, he added that there was the need for diligentcommitmenttobuilding a vibrant economy that was export-oriented, job yielding, inclusive and providing a resilient base for sustainable prosperity for the wellbeing of all Nigerians in regardless of ethnic and religious orientation. Wabba said: “If one is able to dispassionately and truthfully examine one’s life, there should be lessons learnt that would inform behavioral adjustments for the rest of one’s lifeand asalessonforyounger persons and future generations. This is the point where Nigeria is at sixty. There is no more evading of critical national questions.

Now, is the time to face them squarely. “At sixty years, we must confer a bigger value to our being together. Our togetherness amounts to nothing if we are not tapping from the wealth of knowledge, experience and cultural diversity of the Nigerian people. Our being together amounts to nothingif therich intellectual resource of our people is not applied tosolvingkey developmental issues.

“Our togetherness might as well be a liability if we fail to use the political process to achieve national consensus on the Nigeria of our dream, how to construct our dream country and recruitment of an enabling leadership that can midwife our collective developmental aspirations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

President’s economic policies impoverishing masses –Falana

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights group, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), has faulted the economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying it is impoverishing the masses. In an open letter to the president dated 28th September, 2020 and signed by its Interim National Chairman, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), ASCAB lamented that Buhari’s economic policies have […]
News Top Stories

IGP to officers: You must be neutral during Edo, Ondo polls

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has directed Commanders of the 79 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons “to exhibit high-level professionalism, neutrality and embrace a citizen-friendly approach in policing.”   While the Edo governorship poll is slated for September 19, that […]
News

‘Coffee consumption linked to better outcomes in colon cancer patients’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that drinking coffee could extend survival time in people with colorectal or colon cancer.   According to the findings of a new study published in ‘JAMA Oncology,’ compared with people who did not drink coffee, those who drank a cup a day had an 11 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: