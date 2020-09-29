Nigeria@60: Reduce cost of governance, revisit Confab report CAN tells FG

As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to reposition the country’s economy.

CAN called for reduction in the hiked electricity tariff and fuel pump price, a reduction in the cost of governance, proposed a revisit to the 2014 National Conference report and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the Electoral Bill.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, also urged the Federal Government to include private universities among the educational institutions that were enjoying its subventions, insisted that the resources being enjoyed by the beneficiaries belong to all Nigerians and education like security, was a business of everybody.

According to him, the masses were at the receiving end of the nation’s state of economy which was in shambles, and the naira which has been devalued beyond recognition, and was evident in the high cost of living which he said has gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

In his words: “Our youths are becoming increasingly vulnerable to criminality in the absence of gainful employments or job opportunities. We call for more Job opportunities for our teaming youths in order to reduce the menace of insecurity in the country.

“Our governments should be sensitive to the yearnings and the groaning of the governed. The era of asking the people to tighten their belts while those in power are loosening theirs should stop.

“Both the federal and state governments must give a sense of belonging to all citizens irrespective of their religious, tribal, and political persuasions. Lopsided appointments in favour of one part of the country at the expense of the other, or in favour of one religion at the expense of the other will only deepen the crises in the polity. This will put pay to those calling for the balkanisation of the country. And if such a call is unacceptable and unfortunate, then doing what is promoting the agitation must be stopped.”

