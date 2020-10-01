Nigeria@60: We are grappling with multiple challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday noted that Nigeria is grappling with multiple challenge.

He made the remarks on Thursday morning while delivering a speech on in commeoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary at Aso Villa, Abuja.

“Today, we grapple with multiple challenges with a population exceeding 200million occupying the same land mass but 52% residing in urban areas,” he said.

However, Buhari believed together Nigerians can change the country’s fortune if the the people work together.

“Nigeria is not a country for the President or any ruling or opposition party but a country for all of us and we must play our part, irrespective of challenges we face, to make this country what we desire.

“At this stage in our nationhood it is important that we reflect how we got here to enable us work TOGETHER to get to where we aspire to be as a strong indivisible nation, united in hope and equal in opportunity.”

“An underlying cause of most of the problems we have faced as a nation is our consistent harping on artificially contrived fault-lines that we have harboured and allowed unnecessarily to fester.

“For a cumulative 29 of our 60 years existence as a nation, we have been under military rule. My summary of our journey so far as a nation is necessary to appropriately chart where we need to go and how to get there TOGETHER,” the President said.

