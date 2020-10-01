Top Stories

Nigeria@60: We are grappling with multiple challenges – Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday noted that Nigeria is grappling with multiple challenge.
He made the remarks on Thursday morning while delivering a speech on in commeoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary at Aso Villa, Abuja.
“Today, we grapple with multiple challenges with a population exceeding 200million occupying the same land mass but 52% residing in urban areas,” he said.
However, Buhari believed together Nigerians can change the country’s fortune if the the people work together.
“Nigeria is not a country for the President or any ruling or opposition party but a country for all of us and we must play our part, irrespective of challenges we face, to make this country what we desire.
“At this stage in our nationhood it is important that we reflect how we got here to enable us work TOGETHER to get to where we aspire to be as a strong indivisible nation, united in hope and equal in opportunity.”
“An underlying cause of most of the problems we have faced as a nation is our consistent harping on artificially contrived fault-lines that we have harboured and allowed unnecessarily to fester.
“For a cumulative 29 of our 60 years existence as a nation, we have been under military rule. My summary of our journey so far as a nation is necessary to appropriately chart where we need to go and how to get there TOGETHER,” the President said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2020 WASSCE: Subject papers ready for distribution –WAEC

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Musa Pam and Stephen Olufemi On

Head of the Nigeria National Office (NNO) West African Examination Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, has said that the body is ready to conduct the rescheduled 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) billed to take off Monday, August 17, 2020.   The examination, which was earlier fixed to take place between April 6 and […]
News Top Stories

Service Chiefs: Nyiam, Junaid, Yakassai tackle Buhari

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Baba Negedu

A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed; a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari and human rights activist, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; as well as one of the survivors of the 1990 military coup, Col. Tony Nyiam (rtd), have all descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over his refusal to sack the Service Chiefs. […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: Don’t elongate your tenure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…charges colleagues to conduct free, fair polls   President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the ECOWAS leaders to resist the temptation of tenure elongation and adhere strictly to their constitutional terms in office.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave the charge while presenting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: