Nigeria@60: We must unite, eradicate religious extremism –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians especially religious leaders, to work towards building unity and eradicating religious extremism and intolerance from the country. Buhari made the call on Friday in Abuja, at the 60th Independence Day Public Lecture and Special Juma’at Prayer held at the Abuja National Mosque, with the theme; ‘Together Nigeria at 60: The Imperative of Building a Nation Together.’

Represented by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, he gave assurances of his administration’s commitment towards entrenching sustainable peace as it intensifies the fight against insurgency, extremism and all other forms of intolerance Buhari stressed that the nation’s 60th anniversary was a reminder of the great sacrifices of the founding fathers and leaders past who fought with a united and formidable front to ensure the present generation have a country which he said has remained the most prosperous black nation in the world 60 years on.

He said: “I am making a clarion call to our various religious communities and individuals to sue for peace and national unity. I am making this call because the ground solution to our challenges in the area of ethnic and religious intolerance, which is sometimes manifested in conflict, lies with individuals, you and I.”

