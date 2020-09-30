Nigeria@60: Winners emerge in ‘The Future is Now’ essay competition

independence anniversary, Open Door Series has put together series of activities under the programme, The Future is Now. One of the features of this project is the essay competition with the theme ‘The Nigeria of my Future”.

The essay writing competition, which is supported by NDIC, is an avenue for young Nigerians to air their views on matters of Nation building. “This essay writing competition is meant to give young Nigerians the opportunity to use words to create the Nigeria they envision. This is in keeping with a key objective of The Open Door Series Brand which is to give the youths a voice at the table where national policy issues are discussed and decisions taken,” says the Entech-Guru/CEO of Zmitage, as Teju Kareem, who is the Executive producer of the project.

Submission of entries for the essay competition closed on 21st September, 2020. According to him, “NDIC support has encouraged participation of the youth. It has defined its civic responsibility to give voice to the youths.

“The youth through the essay competition have joined the conversation in the discussion to shape the future they want for themselves. It also afford the youth a platform to articulate their observation on the current situation in the country in the bid to proffer viable solution. “NDIC believes the youths must be mentored, engage and empowered. The support is a bold action to join in the celebration of the Nigeria at 60.

It is hoped this will lead to a continuous training, mentoring and employment of the Nigeria youths by discharging its corporate civic responsibility this independence festive period and beyond.”

The MD/CEO, Umaru Ibrahim, will do the official announcement and prize awards for 12-18 years category, while Chairman, NDIC, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, will do the announcement and prize awards to 18 year and above category.

Kareem disclosed that over 1000 essays were received from 28 States of the Federation, adding that all essays have been collated by the team and handed over to the adjudicators. “Our adjudication team is led by acclaimed Author and educationist, Dr. Razinat Mohammed. Dr. Mohammed is a lecturer at the English department of the University of Maiduguri. She has been Head of Adjudication for The Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange essay competition (WSICE) for the past 10 years.”

The 30-day long series of activities for Nigeria@60: The Future is Now event featuring painting competition, essay competition and theatrical performance, featuring the stage production of ‘Brittleing Diamond’, a play written by Ahmed Yerima, produced by Ayobamidele Aladekomo, directed by Niji Akanni, will come to a head tomorrow, 1st October when all competition results will be announced.

Many attractive prizes are lined up for winners of the essay competition including: #250,000 for the 1st place winner, #200,000 for 2nd place and #100,000 for 3rd place in the Senior category while winners in the junior category will get #200,000 for 1st place, #150,000 for 2nd place and #100,000 for 3rd place. Performed by the Segun Adefila led youth-focused group, Crown Troupe of Africa, Brittle-ing Diamond’ reflects the sacrifice of the Military in Nigeria’s political trajectory, spotlighting its role in helping to sustain and consolidate democracy.

“The “Nigeria@60: The Future is Now” project will promote youth inclusiveness in national discourse, as well as youth empowerment, entrepreneurship skill and “art for peace Initiative” training and empowerment in readiness to build Nigeria: Future is Now. The project is anchored on six women producers strength of Lilian Amah, overall producer; Dr Razinat Talabi- Muhammed, Associate producer Adjudication; Ayobamidele Aladekomo, Associate producer: Theatre for Nigeria @60; Haneefat Ikharo, Associate producer, Essay: The Future is Now; Foluke Micheal, Associate producer painting for unity. and Lynda Amadi, Associate Producer, marketing, with Teju Kareem, the Entech -Guru/ CEO of Zmitage as Executive producer.

