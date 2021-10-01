Nigeria@61: Hamzat tasks parents, religious leaders on national orientation

As Nigeria marks the Independence Day anniversary today, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has tasked religious leaders, especially Muslim scholars and parents in the country, to engage Nigerians on the importance of building strong famtoily ties and proper child upbringing for a better nation. Speaking at a Special Juma’at Prayer to commemorate the 61st National Independence at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Dr. Hamzat said it is time for clerics in the country to change their sermons by dwelling on how to protect the environment, imbibe the right attitude and be law abiding, among others. Hamzat said: “It is time to change our sermons to how do we protect our environment and other positive attitudes as people listen more to their religious leaders than the governments, especially in Nigeria, as they are taken as role models”.

According to him, citizens pay more attention to and obey religious leaders than the government. He called on them to use their pulpit to sensitize their citizens on family values and the need to always be their brother’s keeper. He noted that family values have been lost and must be rejigged and strengthened for national development.

Dr Hamzat, who also cited poor parenting as a major factor responsible for some of the challenges and social vices in the country, Hamzat charged parents to take proper responsibility for the upbringing and training of their children, adding that government can build roads, schools and other infrastructure but the way parents train their children is important. On his part, Dr. Saaid Ahmad admonished Nigerian leaders to rejig the system for the better and charged the youth to love one another and love the country. He further advised that the citizens work together for the development and progress of the

