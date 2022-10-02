News

Nigeria@62: We can see a better Nigeria -TUC

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As part of its message to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, the National Executive Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has said a better Nigeria is underway after the 62 years of waste bequeathed to the citizens by successive administrations.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph Sunday, the President of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, said never again shall four men sit in a room to choose who would preside over Nigeria.

According to him: “The scales have fallen off the eyes of the masses, and they can now see clearly. We can see a better Nigeria where the children of nobody can become somebody; Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“We are desirous together with our allies, civil society and informal workforce to change the narrative, and have resolved not to trade our welfare for anything anymore.”

Osifo, who lamented the turn of events in the country in the last 62 years, sadly opined that the only thing to celebrate in the past 62 years was “the grace of life, which is magnanimously and freely given by our creator, if the air we breathe is in the hands of our politicians, perhaps more than half of the country’s population will not be alive today.”

He said that it was sad that at 62, Nigeria was still a toddler, and in the league of never-do-well.

He said it was disgraceful that Nigeria, being among the top oil producing countries in the world, does not know the exact quantum of barrels produced per day, nor can it refine its crude locally, which invariably frustrates Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and export jobs.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

