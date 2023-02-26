2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides20023: PDP Defeats APC, LP In Okowa’s LG

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won his Ika North East Local Government Area for his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Governor in a landslide victory defeated the Labour Party (LP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

The Electoral Officer for the locality, Dr James Olise, at the Collation Centre in Asaba said PDP scored 16,696, LP 8,980, NNPP 120 and APC 1,902.

He puts the number of registered voters in the locality at 13,945 and accredited 31,605, valid votes at 28,399, rejected votes at 3,206 total and votes cast at 31,605.

He however said a polling unit was cancelled in the council area.

In the Governor’s sister Ika South local government, the Electoral Officer, Dr E. Ugboh, said Labour Party defeated PDP with 17,868 and 7,485 respectively and APC with 3,290.

Similarly, in Aniocha North local government area, the Electoral Officer, Mr Onyeme Emeke, said PDP scored 3,783, APC got 1,146 and LP coasted to victory with 11,678.

In the Ethiope West council area, the Electoral Officer, Dr Josephine Crossday, APC scored 3,850, SDP 12, LP 10,199 while PDP got 5,403.

Adedayo Babatunde
