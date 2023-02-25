2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Abiodun Hails Ogun Residents Over Peaceful Election

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has commended residents of the state over the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections so far.

The governor spoke to journalists immediately after casting his vote at ward 3, unit 2, Osanyin, Iperu in the Ikenne Local Government area of the state.

Abiodun noted that, though there were little hitches, but the election was peaceful.

He lamented that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not provide enough cards for the agents of the APC for identification.

He however noted that the issues had been resolved.

Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters, saying it was impressive.

“I hope what have seen here will obtain in length and breadth of the state. I think INEC for the hard work. They have taken up more responsibility as they have had in the past.

“I’m sure the election will go well. We have not heard about any crisis anywhere, it’s going peacefully,” he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

