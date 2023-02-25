2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Abiodun Wins PU For Tinubu, Fails To Deliver For Others

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has won his polling unit at ward 3, Polling Unit 002, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Abiodun, however, failed to win his polling unit for other aspirants, including a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, a Senatorial candidate for Ogun East.

Among the total votes cast for the president, APC polled 118 votes; the PDP polled 108 votes, the Labour Party polled five votes and the ADC polled one vote.

A total of seven votes were void in the keenly contested elections.

For the Ogun East Senatorial District, the presiding officer said the APC polled 113 votes; the PDP polled 119 votes, the Labour Party polled five votes, and three votes were not valid.

For the Remo North Federal Constituency, the presiding officer also said the APC polled 112 votes; the PDP 119 polled votes, the Labour Party polled five votes, and four votes were void.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party’s supporters have been jubilating after the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, defeated Tinubu at Ward 3, Polling Unit 003, Iregun, in Iperu, Ikenne LGA.

The polling unit is a stone’s throw away from Abiodun’s polling unit Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne LGA.

Among the total votes cast for the president, the presiding officer said the APC polled 117 votes; the PDP polled 133 votes, the Labour Party polled four votes, the ADC polled one vote, while a total of 10 votes were not valid.

For the Ogun East Senatorial District, the presiding officer said the APC polled 113 votes; the PDP polled 140 votes, the Labour Party polled one vote, the NRM polled one vote, while a total of 10 votes were not valid.

For the Remo North Federal Constituency, the APC polled 110 votes; the PDP polled 147 votes, the Labour Party polled two votes while other parties including the votes that were not valid were six.

