2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Adebutu Accuses Abiodun Of Vote-Buying

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of engaging in vote buying and inducement of the electorate.

Adebutu also accused Abiodun of distributing dollars to leaders of his party to buy votes.

The PDP governorship candidate made the allegation shortly after voting at his polling unit in Wesley primary school, Iperu in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent observed that the Governor after voting at his polling unit moved to different polling units to observe the electioneering process.

Adebutu, however, faulted the action of the governor, insisting that it is a violation of the electoral act for Governor Abiodun to be moving around after casting his votes at his polling unit.

He said, “It is a pity that those that will lead continue to fail us. We have seen the governor of the state gallivanting all over these areas, he has just left here as he has been going from one polling unit to another on occasion even sharing dollar notes, the election in this locality can not be free and fair

“If the governor is openly sharing dollar notes, what do you expect from that? What does the electoral Act say about people salivating around? Is that within the law?

“Those that leaders must lead by example, we will ultimately win but we must hold our leaders to high standards.

“We will vote according to the electoral laws because we want peace and make this country great and right, we are doing well all over the state the turnout largely has been decent.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Amaechi: This is not Nigeria of our dream

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

First Republic Minister for Aviation and one of Nigeria’s surviving nationalists, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, is not happy with the Nigerian state after 61 years of the nation’s independence. In this interview with Okey Maduforo, he speaks on the state of the nation Every year, Nigeria celebrates her independence but many believe that it is still […]
Politics

Ondo: Akeredolu hits the ground running

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

It is work in progress for Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was inaugurated for a second term in office last week, FELIX NWANERI reports   It was expectant of dividends of a second coming as Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was sworn-in as governor of Ondo State for another term in office on February 24, following his […]
Politics

When Reps convened special session against terrorism

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

PHILIP NYAM reports on how the House of Representatives reconvened in a special session to pass four critical bills bordering on terrorism, money laundering and related issues It is rare for members of the parliament to cut short their recess except when there are matters of urgent national importance. In fact, from 1999 to date, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica