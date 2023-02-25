NigeriaDecides2023: Adebutu Accuses Abiodun Of Vote-Buying

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of engaging in vote buying and inducement of the electorate.

Adebutu also accused Abiodun of distributing dollars to leaders of his party to buy votes.

The PDP governorship candidate made the allegation shortly after voting at his polling unit in Wesley primary school, Iperu in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent observed that the Governor after voting at his polling unit moved to different polling units to observe the electioneering process.

Adebutu, however, faulted the action of the governor, insisting that it is a violation of the electoral act for Governor Abiodun to be moving around after casting his votes at his polling unit.

He said, “It is a pity that those that will lead continue to fail us. We have seen the governor of the state gallivanting all over these areas, he has just left here as he has been going from one polling unit to another on occasion even sharing dollar notes, the election in this locality can not be free and fair

“If the governor is openly sharing dollar notes, what do you expect from that? What does the electoral Act say about people salivating around? Is that within the law?

“Those that leaders must lead by example, we will ultimately win but we must hold our leaders to high standards.

“We will vote according to the electoral laws because we want peace and make this country great and right, we are doing well all over the state the turnout largely has been decent.”

