NigeriaDecides2023: Aerial Surveillance, Patrols Ongoing To Secure Polls

Active aerial surveillance and patrols by the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the Nigeria Police, are ongoing in Abuja and its environs, to guarantee a secure, free and credible election.

Apart from surveillance aircraft that undertook regular turns over the capital city, our correspondent sighted an unmanned Aerial vehicle (UAV), also known as a drone, around the Garki general area, hovering in the sky.

Also, elements of the Guards Brigade mounted two checkpoints within their Karu Bridge/Kugbo Area of Responsibility (AiR), ensuring that only those on essential duties were allowed entry into the city centre.

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and Gun Trucks were on patrol along the AYA-Nyanya-Keffi expressway, among other locations contiguous with/to the city.

Meanwhile, polling units visited around Karu, Gafki, Wuse and parts of Asokoro, indicated the appreciable presence of unarmed police, and other law enforcement personnel.

Voters were seen conducting themselves orderly, with many, who had voted, insisting on waiting for the declaration of results, which is expected later in the day.

