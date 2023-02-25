News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Aerial Surveillance, Patrols Ongoing To Secure Polls

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Active aerial surveillance and patrols by the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the Nigeria Police, are ongoing in Abuja and its environs, to guarantee a secure, free and credible election.

Apart from surveillance aircraft that undertook regular turns over the capital city, our correspondent sighted an unmanned Aerial vehicle (UAV), also known as a drone, around the Garki general area, hovering in the sky.

Also, elements of the Guards Brigade mounted two checkpoints within their Karu Bridge/Kugbo Area of Responsibility (AiR), ensuring that only those on essential duties were allowed entry into the city centre.

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and Gun Trucks were on patrol along the AYA-Nyanya-Keffi expressway, among other locations contiguous with/to the city.

Meanwhile, polling units visited around Karu, Gafki, Wuse and parts of Asokoro, indicated the appreciable presence of unarmed police, and other law enforcement personnel.

Voters were seen conducting themselves orderly, with many, who had voted, insisting on waiting for the declaration of results, which is expected later in the day.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AfDB boosts Nigeria’s power sector with $200m –Adesina

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, has said the regional financial institution provided $200 million for the Nigeria electrification project designed to fill the electricity access gap in the country. This, according to him, is in addition to $210 million it invested in Nigeria’s transmission project to strengthen the grid […]
News Top Stories

PDP: Guilt, shame caused Pondei’s collapse at hearing

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by officials. PDP, in a statement by the […]
News

CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Lagos, on Friday, donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande, who represented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica