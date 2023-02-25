2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Al-Makura Lauds INEC Peaceful Conduct Of Election

Senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the orderly and peaceful conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

Al-Makura who spoke with newsmen in Lafia shortly after casting his vote at the Lungun Wambai polling unit said the process of accreditation and voting was orderly and peaceful.

According to him,  the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would have written its name in the sand of history for what he described as one of the most orderly, peaceful and best elections in the 2023 general elections when the results would be announced.

The senator therefore called on Nigerians especially the residents of Nasarawa state to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election.

Also speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, shortly after casting his vote at Kofar Liman polling unit 016, National Legal Adviser, All Progressive Congress Presidential Council (PCC), Hassan Liman, (SAN) lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the election in the state.

He said that the process of the accreditation leading to the voting in the state was smooth and peaceful, indicating that there would be a limited number of post elections complaints at the election petition tribunals.

The APC stalwart urged Nigerians to Nigerians to remain peaceful during and after the announcement of the result of the election for the process and development of the country.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

