2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: APC Agent Raises Alarm Over Over-Voting In Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

One of the polling agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ila Local Government Area of Osun State, Oyeniyi Azeez Babatunde has raised the alarm concerning over-voting in polling unit 1, Ward 7 of the area.

To this end, he has refused to sign the election result, just as he is being threatened to sign it or risk being attacked.

Protesting the result, Babatunde noted that the total number of accredited voters for the unit was 245. But while the results of the presidential election and that of the Senate tallied, that of the House of Representatives was over by one vote.

He said: “I do not know how they arrived at 246. The total number of accredited voters is 245. In the presidential election, APC scored 114, PDP -125, LP -1, ADC-1 and voided votes were 4. All these will give you a total of 245.

“For Senate, APC scored 110, PDP -132, ADC-1, and voided votes 2. All these will again tally with accredited voters of 245.

“But for the House of Representatives, APC scored 105, PDP-140 and YPP -1. These will give you 246. So, this is clearly a case of over-voting.

“And the law is clear, the results would have to be cancelled. But when they refused to follow the law, I also refused to sign the result.

“They are now threatening to attack me. If anything happens to me, the PDP should be held responsible,” he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court stops FG from selling Nigeria Air’s shares to Ethiopian Airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A Federal High Court in Lagos has prohibited the Federal Government from selling the shares of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines. The temporaryinjunction was given in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/2159/2022 and filed by registered trustees of the Airline Operators in Nigeria (AON), Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airline […]
News Top Stories

I didn’t say Adebanjo is no longer Ag. Leader of Afenifere –Fasoranti

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Following the crisis rocking the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, the foremost leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has disclosed that he never at any time said Chief Ayo Adebanjo was not the acting chairman of the group. Fasoranti also revealed that he did not give directives that the meetings of the organisation should be […]
News Top Stories

Uzodinma plotting a massive vote-buying campaign, PDP alerts EFCC, CBN, others

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has said that it is worried that, despite its demand on the Federal Government and security agencies to stop Governor Hope Uzodinma’s alleged plot to perpetrate large-scale vote buying and electoral fraud through electronic money transfers to voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, nothing seems to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica