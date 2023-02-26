NigeriaDecides2023: APC Agent Raises Alarm Over Over-Voting In Osun

One of the polling agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ila Local Government Area of Osun State, Oyeniyi Azeez Babatunde has raised the alarm concerning over-voting in polling unit 1, Ward 7 of the area.

To this end, he has refused to sign the election result, just as he is being threatened to sign it or risk being attacked.

Protesting the result, Babatunde noted that the total number of accredited voters for the unit was 245. But while the results of the presidential election and that of the Senate tallied, that of the House of Representatives was over by one vote.

He said: “I do not know how they arrived at 246. The total number of accredited voters is 245. In the presidential election, APC scored 114, PDP -125, LP -1, ADC-1 and voided votes were 4. All these will give you a total of 245.

“For Senate, APC scored 110, PDP -132, ADC-1, and voided votes 2. All these will again tally with accredited voters of 245.

“But for the House of Representatives, APC scored 105, PDP-140 and YPP -1. These will give you 246. So, this is clearly a case of over-voting.

“And the law is clear, the results would have to be cancelled. But when they refused to follow the law, I also refused to sign the result.

“They are now threatening to attack me. If anything happens to me, the PDP should be held responsible,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...