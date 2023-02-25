NigeriaDecides2023: APC Chairman, Adamu Lost Poling Unit To Wadada Of SDP

Results from the Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (IINEC) in Nasrawa State started tickling in after the end of the voting exercise held across the state.

The result displaced by officials of the InNEC for GRA License Office 010 in Keffi, Kefii Local Government Area of the state showed that the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu lost his polling unit to a former House of Representatives member, Aliyu Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The results computed by the INEC officials showed as follows:

Senate

SDP-184

APC-55

PDP-22

HOUSE OF REPS

SDP-136

APC-41

PDP-36

APC: 2023

Speaking to newsmen earlier after casting his vote senator Abdullahi Adamu, lauded the INEC for conducting a hitch-free electoral process.

Adamu voted at about 1:32 pm at his Government Reserved Area (GRA) Polling Unit 010, Agwan Rimi ward in Keffi, Nasarawa.

Speaking further, the APC National Chairman said he was impressed with the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and praised INEC for the steps taken to ensure a hitch-free process.

“Well, it appears very orderly. That is what I witnessed since I came here, very orderly and it will appear INEC has done a better job than the previous ones. The process is commendable and orderly. I commend them but there is always room for improvement,” he said.

Adamu who also commended the high turnout of voters vowed to lead his party to victory in both the February 25th and March 11 polls.

“This party by the grace of God, we are working to win and we will by the grace of God. At the end of the polls I expect APC should come home smiling and thanking God,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...