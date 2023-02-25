News

#NigeriaDecides2023: APC Guber Candidate Lauds INEC Over peaceful, Orderly Polls in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Hon. Umar Bago has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying “this is the best ever”.

Hon. Bago while commending the Commission noted that INEC had corrected the lapses that were witnessed in past elections, noting that his accreditation was done within a few minutes due to the efficiency of the newly introduced BVAS machine.

While reacting to the conduct of the election after casting his vote at the Tswage Raba polling unit of Landzun ward in Bida on Saturday, the APC Governorship hopeful said “the process of accreditation is generally very efficient and smooth, and I am impressed with the general conduct of the election.

“This Saturday’s election is the best, most peaceful and orderly; one needs to laud INEC for its effort.

“INEC has corrected the lapses that occurred in the last election and this made the accreditation very smooth.

“First and foremost, l want to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adapting the BVAS machine.

“Apart from fighting electoral fraud, and rigging, it will also instil confidence in Nigerians on the electoral system.”

Furthermore, Hon. Bago while commending the electorates for their impressive turnout to entrench good governance, enjoined them to be patient, law-abiding and respect constituted authority in the interest of peace and national development.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

