NigeriaDecides2023: APC Leads Presidential Election In Oyo As INEC Announces 14 LGs Results

The Presiding Officer for the Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Babatunde Olushola, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta has announced the results of the presidential election at the INEC Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Going by the computation of the 14 Local Government Councils already announced out of the 33 in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading.

Below is the results:

1 Ibadan North West

Accord

APC 13,078

LP. 4,830

PDP 6,011

NNPP 70

2. Kajola

Accord 733

APC 11,917

LP 503

PDP 9,358

SDP 311

3. ATISBO

Accord 1,575

APC 7,928

LP 1,178

PDP 4,031

NNPP 39

SDP 877

4. Lagelu

Accord 875

APC 16,011

LP 4,066

PDP 5,112

NNPP 55

SDP 32

5. Itesiwaju

Accord 1,234

APC 6,180

LP 387

PDP 4,948

NNPP 43

SDP 789

6. AFIJIO

Accord 1,408

APC 8,876

LP 1,925

PDP 4,112

NNPP 95

SDP 79

7. Atiba

Accord 1,575

APC 15,046

LP 1,234

PDP 6,180

NNPP 101

SDP 44

8. Oyo East

Accord 543

APC 13,430

LP 1,900

PDP 5,091

NNPP 67

SDP 47

9. Oyo West

Accord 869

APC 14,076

LP 1,724

PDP 4,544

10. Iseyin

Accord 4,846

APC 19,731

LP 1,371

PDP 6,588

SDP 506

11. Ibarapa East

Accord 1,323

APC 10,575

LP 779

PDP 4,800

NNPP 8

12. Saki East

Accord 722

APC 6,414

LP 1,144

PDP 3,634

SDP 793

13. Ibarapa North

Accord 2,511

APC 8,193

LP 344

PDP 4,024

NNPP 313

SDP 48

14. Ibarapa Central

Accord 96

APC 1,0291

LP 726

PDP 5,169

NNPP 27

Recess

