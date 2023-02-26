2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: APC Leads Presidential Election In Oyo As INEC Announces 14 LGs Results

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Presiding Officer for the Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Babatunde Olushola, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta has announced the results of the presidential election at the INEC Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Going by the computation of the 14 Local Government Councils already announced out of the 33 in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading.

Below is the results:

1 Ibadan North West
Accord
APC 13,078
LP. 4,830
PDP 6,011
NNPP 70

2. Kajola
Accord 733
APC 11,917
LP 503
PDP 9,358
SDP 311

3. ATISBO
Accord 1,575
APC 7,928
LP 1,178
PDP 4,031
NNPP 39
SDP 877

4. Lagelu
Accord 875
APC 16,011
LP 4,066
PDP 5,112
NNPP 55
SDP 32

5. Itesiwaju
Accord 1,234
APC 6,180
LP 387
PDP 4,948
NNPP 43
SDP 789

6. AFIJIO
Accord 1,408
APC 8,876
LP 1,925
PDP 4,112
NNPP 95
SDP 79

7. Atiba
Accord 1,575
APC 15,046
LP 1,234
PDP 6,180
NNPP 101
SDP 44

8. Oyo East
Accord 543
APC 13,430
LP 1,900
PDP 5,091
NNPP 67
SDP 47

9. Oyo West
Accord 869
APC 14,076
LP 1,724
PDP 4,544

10. Iseyin
Accord 4,846
APC 19,731
LP 1,371
PDP 6,588
SDP 506

11. Ibarapa East
Accord 1,323
APC 10,575
LP 779
PDP 4,800
NNPP 8

12. Saki East
Accord 722
APC 6,414
LP 1,144
PDP 3,634
SDP 793

13. Ibarapa North
Accord 2,511
APC 8,193
LP 344
PDP 4,024
NNPP 313
SDP 48

14. Ibarapa Central
Accord 96
APC 1,0291
LP 726
PDP 5,169
NNPP 27

Recess

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

