2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Atiku Wins Adeleke, Akande, Aregbesola’s LGAs In Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is already leading in 23 local government areas of Osun State where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku won 18 LGAs in the 23 LGAs already announced while the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu won 5 LGAs.

Some of the local government areas where Atiku won include; Ede South, one of the two local government areas, under Ede town, where the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, hails from.

The party also won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, local government, where ex-Osun governor Bisi Akande hails from, Odo Otin, ex-governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s LGA, Olaoluwa, Orolu, Egbedore, Oriade, Atakumosa East and Ilesa East, the local government of the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola

However, Tinubu won in Ife East, where the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore voted, as well as Ife Central and Boripe LG of ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The APC candidate also won in Osogbo and Olorunda, the two local government areas within the Osogbo metropolis, where the Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, voted.

The collation of results, being done by Prof. Tolulope Ogunsola was put on hold for people to refresh before the last 7 local government areas would be announced.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Democracy Day: Five years on, has Buhari delivered?

Posted on Author LAWRENCE OLAOYE

LAWRENCE OLAOYE writes on the five years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration President Muhammadu Buhari has successfully completed five of eight years of his leadership mandate accorded him by the Nigerian people. The President, after defeating his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, said his administration would be addressing issues of […]
Politics

People thought APC would break after presidential primary, now we are ready to win–Osifo

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Stanley Osifo, wants Nigerians to see the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the solution to the problems of the country. Osifo, a former presidential aspirant, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in 2015, says the South East has […]
Politics

Five govs receive Gbenga Daniel into APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Former of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Tuesday night officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), barely two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Daniel, the former Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, was received into the party at his Asoludero residence, Sagamu, by the host governor, Dapo Abiodun, Ondo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica