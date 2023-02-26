2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Bagudu, Malami, Kaura Win Polling Units For Tinubu

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the state APC Governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris have delivered their polling units to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Declaring the three results at their various polling units in the Birnin Kebbi environ, our correspondent who monitored the results said that at the Bagudu main Alelu polling unit, the APC scored 152 while the PDP scored 73 for the presidential election.

Senate APC scored 168 while PDP 63 and House of Representatives APC 131 while PDP as 51.

However, In the Minister of Justice Rumafar na Gambo (063) polling unit for presidential candidates NNPP = 11
PDP = 57, APC = 113, Senate, PDP =59
APC =112.

While the APC Governorship candidate, Nagari pollings president APC 351 PDP 242 senate APC 368 PDP 261 and House of Representatives APC 353 PDP 216.

Addressing journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit 063 Garkar Nagambo area in Birnin Kebbi around 1 pm Malami commended the efforts of the security agencies, INEC for conducting peaceful and credible elections.

“You see what is being witnessed today is the promise kept by President Muhammadu Buhari that on the 25th of February, 2023, Nigeria will mark another beginning of democratic consolidation as earlier pledged by the President,” he said.

Malami who described the conduct of the polls as peaceful commended INEC for the conduct said at the end of the day free fair, credible and acceptable elections are expected.

“Mr President has pledged a free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria and that is what Nigerians would get and is also a promise kept by Buhari to deepen Nigeria’s democratic through transparent polls as being witnessed today.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the ruling APC, Dr Idris cast his vote at his polling unit at Nagari college in Birnin Kebbi around 1.15 pm with a call for free ,fair and credible elections.

According to him, the election began behind the schedule time but is relatively peaceful, he tasked INEC to be neutral even with the new technology “we expect the electoral umpire to be neutral despite the new technology, he thanked voters for defying the sun to vote.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

