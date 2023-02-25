2023 Elections Politics

NigeriaDecides2023: Bagudu Wins Polling Unit In Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Governor of Kebbi State, Sen.  Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has won is polling unit.

Correspondingly, the APC governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris has also delivered his polling units in both presidential, senate and House of Representatives elections to the party’s  flagbearer.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

2023: X-raying Jandor’s bid for Lagos House

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

WALE ELEGBEDE writes that the bold move of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, to vie for the governorship of Lagos could change the face of politics in the state Flaunting his rich credential before hundreds of his enthusiastic supporters during his recent declaration for the 2023 Lagos governorship position, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide […]
Politics

2023: Nigeria can’t afford to miss Osinbajo as president – APC chieftain

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Preye Aganaba, at the weekend said that Nigeria cannot afford to miss Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stepping up to become president in 2023 referring  the professor as a man with enviable moral pedigree. Aganaba, who described Osinbajo as the best presidential aspirant among other contenders in the […]
Politics

We’re not part of new political party – CUPP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it is not part of the group fronting for registration of a new political party. Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi and human rights activist, Femi Falana, said they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica