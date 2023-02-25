Nigeriadecides2023: Bamidele Commends INEC, Confident Of Victory

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Bamidele gave the commendation after casting his votes at Ward B, Unit 003, Eyelori compound, of Iyin-Ekiti alongside his wife,

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in Ekiti Central Senatorial District who voted around 12:40 pm also commended the residents for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“Let me first give God the glory that this election is holding today, as you know that this election is holding against the backdrop of a lot of daunting challenges in our country, owing to certain policies, especially through the CBN.

“We are happy that our people refused to be provoked and prevent an eventual breakdown of law and order because this is an election that could have ended in crisis owing to the challenges, but we are happy the election is holding

“What I have gathered from reports in the fields is that the turnout of voters has been impressive and INEC has been able to live up to expectations, this is without prejudice to initial challenges in some polling units including my own unit here where for the first one and half hour the BVAS machine had issues but was eventually fixed.

“Voting is going on without any issue and my hope is that what we are witnessing here is also what is happening in other parts of the country that the electioneering process is peaceful, free, fair and credible and at the end of the day, our votes will count”, he added.

Bamidele expressed optimism in his chances of winning, saying that ” I look forward to a victorious outing for a renewed mandate to go back to the Senate”.

