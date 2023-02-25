NigeriaDecides2023: Bamidele Wins Polling Unit With 171 Votes

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central, Senator Michael Opeyemi has won his polling Unit 003, in Ward B, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State with 171 votes.

Bamidele defeated his close rival, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola who got 2 votes.

Senator Bamidele who is seeking re-election to National Assembly received overwhelming support from the people of Ekiti Central as people await the official announcement of the result.

In the same polling unit, Bamidele ensured the victory of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who won 155 against his opponent, Atiku Abubakar who scored only two votes at the unit.

As regards the House of Representatives election at the unit, Hon. Steve Fatoba of the APC polled 165 votes while his opponent from the PDP scored 1 vote.

Bamidele was full of thanks, appreciating the voters in his polling unit for voting massively for his party.

