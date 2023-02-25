2023 Elections

#NigeriaDecides2023: Bamidele Wins Polling Unit With 171 Votes

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central, Senator Michael Opeyemi has won his polling Unit 003, in Ward B, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State with 171 votes.

Bamidele defeated his close rival, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola who got 2 votes.

Senator Bamidele who is seeking re-election to National Assembly received overwhelming support from the people of Ekiti Central as people await the official announcement of the result.

In the same polling unit, Bamidele ensured the victory of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who won 155 against his opponent, Atiku Abubakar who scored only two votes at the unit.

As regards the House of Representatives election at the unit, Hon. Steve Fatoba of the APC polled 165 votes while his opponent from the PDP scored 1 vote.

Bamidele was full of thanks, appreciating the voters in his polling unit for voting massively for his party.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections

Despite Pre-Election Violence, Electorate Troop Out Massively To Vote In Ilesa

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

There was a massive turnout of voters in the Ilesa metropolis of Osun State despite witnessing pre-election violence barely four days before the election. Many political analysts have projected that there would be a low turnout of voters due to attacks and killings the town witnessed days before the poll. However, the turn-out was impressive […]
2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Massive Voters Turnout At Teslim Folarin’s Constituency

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Accreditation started very late at Amuloko, Community High School, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan, also the materials started very late and voters were expressing disappointment as they were waiting. At Ward 5, Unit 002, St John Anglican Primary School, Idi Ose, Ona Ara Local Government Area, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial […]
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Thugs Disrupt Election In Osun, Snatch Ballot Boxes

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Osun State Police Command has arrested two suspects hoodlums while trying to snatch ballot boxes at a polling unit in Iragbiji, the home town of the immediate past Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola. It was reported that the hoodlums, who were large in number, attacked the country home of the former governor where several […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica