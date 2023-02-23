2023 Elections Top Stories

NigeriaDecides2023: Biden Speaks On Nigeria’s Forthcoming Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden has lauded all the Presidential candidates in the February 25 election for signing the National Peace Accord ahead of Saturday’s polls.

President Biden gave the commendation in a press statement issued on Thursday by the U.S Consulate General.

The statement reads, “I commend yesterday’s peace accord in Nigeria, signed by the political parties and candidates running in Nigeria’s presidential election on February 25.

“By signing this pledge, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and to support a peaceful transition of power.

“Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future freely and fairly.

“While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.

“On election day, I encourage all Nigerians, no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time.

“The United States stands with the Nigerian people as they chart a path toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future.

“I appreciate President Buhari’s firm commitment that the will of the people will be respected. And in the coming days, I encourage voters to remain peaceful and patient as their ballots are tallied, and urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

