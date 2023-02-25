NigeriaDecides2023: Buhari Fulfilling His Promises – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said the transparent and peaceful conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 elections devoid of extraneous influences was President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise coming to pass.

Malami through his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu made this known while addressing journalists at Shiryar Fada, Garkar Na Gambo, Poling unit of Nassarawa 1 Ward in Birnin-Kebbi as he cast his vote on Saturday.

Gwandu in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday said Malami described the election as part of the concluding processes associated with the 2023 Elections for democratic transition processes.

Malami expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the election saying that it was manifest that all needed to be done in terms of ensuring a free, fair and credible election devoid of extraneous influences have been put in place.

“We are happy that INEC is doing a wonderful job by way of ensuring that fairness associated with equity, and indeed transparency and visibility of transparency of the process is kept by INEC,” he said.

“We are happy with what is unfolding in terms of ensuring free and fair elections. As you can see the election is visibly peaceful. People are casting their votes without any extraneous influences”.

“I think the process is indeed establishing the point that what has been made by way of promise by President Muhammadu Buhari this day being the 25th day of February 2023 is indeed re-enacted as the date of the election,” he said.

Malami said the election was going on peacefully and in line with the dictates and guidelines put in place by INEC and in conformity with the provisions of the Electoral Acts, the Constitution and international best practices associated with the election.

Like this: Like Loading...