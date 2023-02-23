2023 Elections Politics

NigeriaDecides2023: Buhari Urges Candidates To Accept Election Outcome

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all candidates contesting at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the outcome of the polls.

President Buhari stated this on Wednesday while speaking during the signing of the second National Peace Accord by political parties and their presidential candidates, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja.

Dignitaries at the event include General Yakubu Gowon; Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking at the event, Buhari also urged any aggrieved candidate to resort to the established judicial processes, saying all must have the confidence to trust the nation’s legal system.

He said, “I implore the candidates contesting in these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the results of the elections as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so.

“Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems. I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the accord they have signed unto today,” Buhari said.

The president, who commended the NPC, noted that despite having no financial support from the government, it had remained steadfast in working with relevant agencies to provide a moral compass and serve as an independent agency for alternative dispute resolution in the electoral process.

He said he was aware of the deep concerns raised about the conduct of the general elections and the outcomes they might throw up.

He said, “However, since my assumption into office, my government has worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe and peaceful elections.

“We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

“We have demonstrated that with the off-circle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to this legacy till the very last day of my administration.”

Buhari also assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and all relevant institutions saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections of his administration’s continuous support.

He asked them to be firm and courageous and to abide by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections.

 

