2023 Elections News Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: BVAS Best Thing That Has Happened To Democracy – Dickson

Posted on Author Clinton Comment(0)

The Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Henry Seriake Dickson has said that the bi-modal voter authentication system (BVAS) is the best thing that has happened to democracy in Nigeria, stating that it has significantly improved the electoral system.

Speaking at Toru Orua in Sagbama local government after casting his vote Dickson who is the immediate past governor of Bayelsa noted that the impact of technology has checked and reduced electoral malpractices.

Dickson noted that as a member of the senate committee on INEC, he fought for the adoption of BVAS and the electronic transmission of results in the amended electoral act.

He noted that if the process was sanitised, the results would be acceptable to all parties and the judiciary would play fewer roles in determining who wins elections in Nigeria.

He said” For the first time, I was accredited smoothly in less than two minutes. In 2015, the card reader did not recognise my fingerprint, I voted with the incident form, same for 2019 but in this election, BVAS worked for me It is an improvement. It may not be perfect but we can keep improving.

“From the way it worked here, the process was seamless and I hope it works the same way across the board and it has vindicated my efforts for the adoption of technology in the electoral system.

“The process is very important, as well as the outcome of the process and with BVAS, it is now difficult for unpopular candidates to win elections, BVAS has checked violence that most politicians relied on.

“The elections across my area and Bayelsa from field reports were violent free and I feel the introduction of BVAS was instrumental to this.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Ogun to spend N62.4bn on agrocargo airport, roads in 2022

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Government has said it will spend N62.257 billion on the construction of the proposed agro-cargo airport and roads next year. The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said this while defending the 2022 budget proposal of his ministry before the House of Assembly. Akinsanya said the money is part of the […]
News Top Stories

FuelsubsidygulpsfarmorethanN400bn monthly, MOMANdisagreeswithKyari

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Major Oil M a r k e t e r s Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said that the Federal Government spends more than N400bn monthly on the payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel. The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele […]
News Top Stories

World Cup Qualifier: FG sets up audit c’ttee on vandalised items at MKO Abiola Stadium

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Oke heads 8-man panel The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vandalisation of items at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, on Tuesday. Recall that angry fans had besieged the stadium shortly after the blast of the final whistle, to vent their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica