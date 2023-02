The collation of the Presidential and National Assembly election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced in Niger State.

Below are the Local Government Areas results announced so far.

Wushishi LG

APC 11,504

PDP 8,868

LP 460

NNPP 404

Edati LG

APC 10,508

PDP 14,779

LP 93

NNPP 263

Rafi

APC 16,963

PDP – 9,581

LP 1,058

NNPP 1,523

Gbako

APC 12,436

PDP 11,017

LP 424

NNPP 170

Katcha

APC 10,795

PDP 13,268

LP 180

NNPP 331

