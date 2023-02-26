2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Collation Of Votes To Begin In C’Rivers Soon – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of votes in Cross River State will begin by 7 pm on Sunday.

According to the electoral umpire, the initial arrangement of 12 noon was cancelled as a result of electoral officers coming from a long distance.

