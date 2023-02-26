NigeriaDecides2023: Cross River PFN Chair Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Problem Areas

The Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Cross River State, Dr Lawrence Ekwok has called for the cancellation and repeat of elections in areas where some people were not allowed to vote or where BVAS, Ballot boxes and other election materials were either carted away or destroyed by political thugs.

According to him, areas, where elections should be canceled and repeated should include polling units or states where ballot papers did not contain the logo of some political parties.

In a press release issued on Sunday morning, Ekwok said doing so will avoid possible protests from those who feel disenfranchised and will also discourage thuggery of any form.

“If this is done

the eventual winner of the election will be confident of having the mandate of the Nigerian people while also discouraging thuggery and impunity in future elections,” he noted.

Ekwok also condemned a situation where ordinary Nigerians will openly threaten other citizens and warn them to go home if they will not vote for a certain candidate, adding that “ nobody is more Nigerian than other Nigerians “

He called on INEC to match action with words by doing everything possible to convince Nigerians that the commission was truly committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

