NigeriaDecides2023: CUPP Spokesman, Ugochinyere Wins With Landslide

The spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato Federal Constituency seat in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has been declared the winner of the Ideato House of Representatives seat at the National Assembly.

In a landslide victory that saw him winning even in the strongholds of his opponents, Ugochinyere won convincingly in the two local governments of Ideato North and Ideato South that make up the Constituency.

Ikenga Ugochinyere swept up a massive haul of 13,026 votes from across the federal Constituency, to lead the pack and assert his popularity while his closest rival, Mr Paschal Obi of the Labour Party, who is also the incumbent, polled a total of 5,696 votes from the two local governments.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer for the election, Engr. Onwuachu Chinyere Christian said Ikenga who polled the highest number of votes, “Having satisfied the requirement of the law, he is hereby declared winner, and hereby returned elected”.

His party, the PDP, in their congratulatory message signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Opurozor said Ikenga’s victory renewed the faith of Ideato people in a developed Ideato nation that brims with endless opportunities.

The statement read in part: “Ideato people have waited for so long to have this moment. They have yearned for Ikenga. They are aware that with Ikenga as a Federal lawmaker, most of the socio-economic maladies that confront Nigeria will certainly be addressed through the instrumentality of the parliament.

“Also, they are confident that through proper political representation, Ideato shall become the pride of Igboland.

“We commend the patience, courage, focus and resilience of PDP members in Ideato, Ikenga’s supporters and the entire people of Ideato, who despite the aggression and armed attacks, including killings and bombings, brought upon them by rampaging petty dictators in the State, they never yielded to fear.

“They stood strong and they worked to ensure that this victory came to fruition.”

There are reports of widespread jubilation in Ideato nation following the victory of the CUPP chieftain.

