NigeriaDecides2023: Delay Of Election Results Heightens Tension In Rivers

The inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State has heightened the tension that has built up before and during the polls.

Cases of malfunctioning BVAS, late arrival of INEC officials, and heavy downpours in Port Harcourt highlighted the polls, thereby causing an uneasy calm among residents.

Some residents claim that the delay is a plot by INEC to truncate the will of Rivers voters who turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Although voting continued till 8 p.m. in some areas where elections started late, a situation that could delay the compilation and transmission of results, but no result has been announced in areas where elections started early.

“We all voted in our respective units, and we know who won and lost.

“We are also aware that the INEC staff that came for the election recorded the results,” says Godswill Pepple, who voted in Port Harcourt.

Out of the state’s 23 local government areas where elections were held, INEC has not released the result of any council area as of the time this report was filed.

