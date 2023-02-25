2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: Diri Calls For Extension Of Voting Time

Posted on Author Tim Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has pleaded with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voting time in the state because of the time that has already been wasted in the distribution of Voting materials.

Recall that as of 11.58 am, most polling units in Yenagoa metropolis were yet to see the voting materials talk more of voting.

Diri who voted around 10.28 am at his polling unit 4, Kalamaowei Ward 6, Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area maintained that voting started about two hours later, adding that he was informed that it was because of a logistics problem.

He said” Voting started two hours later. We have been informed it was a result of the logistic problem.

“My plea is that they will equally extend the time that has already been wasted. About two hours that have already been wasted.

“Then, for insecurity, there is so much that has been done in terms of security. We have not heard of any major security breaches.

“We are collating the security report. We will deal with them accordingly to ensure that everybody is allowed to cast their votes peacefully.

“And I believe that Bayelsa will be peaceful, Bayelsa will witness an election that will be transparent and very peaceful.

“Bimodal voting and accreditation is one system. It took a few seconds for me to be identified, so for me, if it continues that way, it is one development that has come to stay.

 

“I believe we should continue with it and then move beyond BIVAS because the end of it will be electronic voting and electronic transfer of votes which we have already achieved to some lower degree.

 

“If we adopt electronic voting, we may have conquered electoral fraud. He said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

