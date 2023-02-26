2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Doguwa Returns To House Of Reps

Posted on Author Mohammed Kabir Comment(0)

Alhassan Ado Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has returned back to the House of Representatives after defeating his political rivals in Kano State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission report reveals Doguwa scored 39,732 to defeat the NNPP candidate, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi who polled 34,798 votes.

Gaya APC House of Representatives Member, Mahmud Gaya lost to NNPP with 55,280 to 28,019

While Budget Padding Abdulmumini Jibril also returned to the House under NNPP with 46,03 Defeating the incumbent of APC who scores 34,490

