NigeriaDecides2023: Early Distribution Of Electoral Materials In Ebonyi

Distribution of electoral materials to various polling units in Ebonyi State for today’s Presidential and National Assembly election is currently ongoing at various Registration Area Centres (RACs) across the state.

As of 7:am, our correspondent visited one of the RACs located inside Station Urban Primary school and Presbyterian church in Abakaliki the state capital, electoral materials were being distributed to various polling units in the RAC by INEC ad-hoc staff with the presence of security agents.

13,800 voters are expected to cast their votes in the RAC according to the INEC officials who spoke to our correspondent.

New Telegraph reports that the RAC has 23 polling units.

At exactly 8:30, the distribution of the materials at the Station Urban RAC centre ended with INEC ad-hoc staff moving to their various polling units with the materials.

