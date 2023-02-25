NigeriaDecides2023: Early Distribution Of Materials Begins In Abakaliki

There was an early distribution of electoral materials to Station Urban’s Registration Area Centres (RAC) inside the Presbyterian church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

As of 7:am distribution of electoral materials to different polling units was already ongoing at the RAC centre with security agents with INEC officials present to monitor the process.

There are 23 polling units under the RAC.

Like this: Like Loading...