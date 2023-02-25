NigeriaDecides2023: Ebonyi IDPs Lament Late Arrival Of Electoral Materials

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Effium war, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State which claimed many lives with properties worth billions of naira destroyed, have lamented the late arrival of electoral materials.

Polling units of the IDPs for Wigbeke ward 2 and Effium ward 1 were relocated to Abakaliki Township Stadium following the protracted war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the Effium community of Ohaukwu local government area to enable them to exercise their franchise

But as of 10 am, materials were yet to arrive at the stadium voting centre with recorded a large turnout of voters.

“You can see that we are waiting for the arrival of electoral materials, we are waiting for INEC people”, Jeremiah Uzor who is one of the voters the told New Telegraph.

Outside the main bowl of the stadium is another polling unit, Stadium Urban polling unit 003 which also recorded a large turnout of voters.

But the voters complained about the shortage of electoral materials and accused INEC of being behind it rigging the election.

One of the voters, Pastor Emeka Egwu who spoke to the New Telegraph correspondent at the polling units said, “there is a shortage of supply of materials in this polling unit.

“The materials are not complete. We insisted that we are not going to vote until all the materials are complete.

“This is the way they want to rig the elections. It is a deliberate act. Why didn’t INEC supply complete materials? There shouldn’t be any shortfall from INEC”

Meanwhile, at Umuebe playground polling unit 004 where former Governor of the state and Senator representing Ebonyi North in the Senate, Sam Egwu is expected to vote, accreditation and voting were yet to commence at 11:05 am.

