2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Ebonyi IDPs Lament Late Arrival Of Electoral Materials

Posted on Author Uchenna INYA Comment(0)

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Effium war, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State which claimed many lives with properties worth billions of naira destroyed, have lamented the late arrival of electoral materials.

Polling units of the IDPs for Wigbeke ward 2 and Effium ward 1 were relocated to Abakaliki Township Stadium following the protracted war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the Effium community of Ohaukwu local government area to enable them to exercise their franchise

But as of 10 am, materials were yet to arrive at the stadium voting centre with recorded a large turnout of voters.

“You can see that we are waiting for the arrival of electoral materials, we are waiting for INEC people”, Jeremiah Uzor who is one of the voters the told New Telegraph.

Outside the main bowl of the stadium is another polling unit, Stadium Urban polling unit 003 which also recorded a large turnout of voters.

But the voters complained about the shortage of electoral materials and accused INEC of being behind it rigging the election.

One of the voters, Pastor Emeka Egwu who spoke to the New Telegraph correspondent at the polling units said, “there is a shortage of supply of materials in this polling unit.

“The materials are not complete. We insisted that we are not going to vote until all the materials are complete.

“This is the way they want to rig the elections. It is a deliberate act. Why didn’t INEC supply complete materials? There shouldn’t be any shortfall from INEC”

Meanwhile, at Umuebe playground polling unit 004 where former Governor of the state and Senator representing Ebonyi North in the Senate, Sam Egwu is expected to vote, accreditation and voting were yet to commence at 11:05 am.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Suspected Islamists kill ‘around 79 people’ in Niger attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected Islamist militants have attacked two villages in Niger, killing around 79 people, according to Reuters news agency. Around 49 were killed and 17 injured in the village of Tchombangou, while another 30 died in Zaroumdareye – both near Niger’s western border with Mali. There have been several recent violent incidents in Africa’s Sahel […]
News

‘Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An intelligence report released yesterday by the Biden administration made it clear Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, approved an operation to capture or kill journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in 2018. In a statement that could have major implications for U.S.-Saudi relations under the new administration, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence cited the […]
News

NCC: 35m Nigerians lack access to telecommunications

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said about 35 Million Nigerians are still living without access to telecommunications services. This was even as it hinted on its plans to establish special help desk across the country to provide consumer education to people. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica