NigeriaDecides2023: EFCC Arrests Benue PDP PCC DG With N100,000

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has confirmed the arrest of the Director General of the People’s Democratic Party’s campaign council, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for carrying N100,000 during the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Governor Ortom said Dr Tyokyaa was thoroughly searched by the Commission’s men but found only the said amount of money on him.

The governor described as “a shame” the conduct of the EFCC officials and wondered whether they are agents of destruction and destabilization.

He called for the immediate release of Dr Tyokyaa, whom he said committed no offence.

“I received reports that the Director General of our campaign council, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa has been purportedly arrested by the EFCC for having N100,000 only on him. He was searched, what is the meaning of that?

“Are the EFCC agents of destruction, are they agents of destabilization of the electoral process or what? Are you telling me that I can’t have money for my upkeep when I go to polling unit or where? It’s a shame and this is not right.

“I want to advice EFCC to immediately release the Director of our campaign, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, that’s no offence, it’s wrong, it’s not correct. I have more than N100,000 and I am not buying votes and he (Tyokyaa) was not buying votes. You arrest him if he is buying votes, so if EFCC are paid agents of a particular political party to destabilise the political process that we have prepared for over one year, it’s not correct.

Efforts to get the reaction of the EFCC in the state on the arrest failed as officer who spoke to reporters said “I can’t speak on the matter now”.

Governor Ortom expressed optimism that he will emerge victorious from the National Assembly election.

He expressed delight at the large turn up of eligible voters to exercise their franchise, and urged officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be transparent in the transmission of the results.

The INEC staff on ground and all those that will be handling the various processes that will lead to the declaration bof results should ensure transparency, they should ensure fairness and equity for all candidates”.

