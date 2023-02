As the election process for the Presidential and National Assembly poll begins across the country, the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are sighted at the polling unit of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Alausa, Lagos.

A New Telegraph correspondent who is at the polling unit reported that the anti-graft agency was seen taking a strategic position at the polling unit ahead of the election proper.

