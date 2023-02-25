News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Ekiti PDP Rep Candidate Lauds Turnout Of Young People

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Federal Constituency 1 comprising Ikere, Ise Orun and Ekiti South, Engineer Henrich Bankole Akomolafe has lauded the turnout of the youths at the general election.

“The youths came out in large numbers probably because schools have been closed. Young people came out more than the elderly. I give kudos to young people.

The PDP candidate who expressed optimism said, “In terms of expectations I cannot really say now until the vote is counted. I voted at Ilapeju Ija ward 09 unit 03.

“As a candidate, I was not allowed to move around, in my unit, and no vote buying, it was peaceful the body came out well.

“BVAS in our place got complaints in some places. INEC officers really acted very fast. I commend them when they heard of complaining of slow BVAS when a lot of people gathered there were complaints about BVAS and later it started working.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S’Court ruling: APC lacks structure of political party –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Onyekachi Eze ABUJA   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the Ondo governorship election has rendered the All Progressives Congress (APC) invalid as a political party. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference said by the decision of the apex court, APC has become technically […]
News

DSS to forge national security awareness partnership with Nollywood, others

Posted on Author Reporter

*AGN: ‘We’re ready to provide advocacy, public enlightenment campaigns’ Emmanuel Onani, Abuja As part of measures to educate the public on its core mandate of prevention and detection of crime against the state, the Department of State Services (DSS) has declared its readiness to partner responsible and “friendly organisations” in the country to achieve the […]
News

Australian PM, Albanese, secures majority govt

Posted on Author Reporter

    Australia’s new Labor government has secured a majority in parliament, election analysts say. The centre-left party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, defeated Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition in an election on May 21, reports the BBC. A record vote for independents and minor parties had made it uncertain whether Albanese would govern in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica