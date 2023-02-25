NigeriaDecides2023: Ekiti PDP Rep Candidate Lauds Turnout Of Young People

The House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Federal Constituency 1 comprising Ikere, Ise Orun and Ekiti South, Engineer Henrich Bankole Akomolafe has lauded the turnout of the youths at the general election.

“The youths came out in large numbers probably because schools have been closed. Young people came out more than the elderly. I give kudos to young people.

The PDP candidate who expressed optimism said, “In terms of expectations I cannot really say now until the vote is counted. I voted at Ilapeju Ija ward 09 unit 03.

“As a candidate, I was not allowed to move around, in my unit, and no vote buying, it was peaceful the body came out well.

“BVAS in our place got complaints in some places. INEC officers really acted very fast. I commend them when they heard of complaining of slow BVAS when a lot of people gathered there were complaints about BVAS and later it started working.

