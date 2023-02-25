2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Elections Commences 1.30pm At Masama Ward, Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Bukar Comment(0)

Voters were subjected to long hours of waiting as INEC officials failed to show up at Masama Ward, Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano State.

Already tension started folding up in the area which attracted the attention of Security agencies to cordon up the entire Polling Unit.

However, at about 1.30 pm INEC started sorting out materials leading to the commencement of elections at about a few minutes to 2 pm.

Similarly, several Pooling Units at Tarauni Local Government elections were not started because INEC officials were seen sorting out materials.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

